D'AMICO, Elda (Di Giovine) Of Watertown, August 28, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Antonio D'Amico. Loving mother of Diana D'Amico-Kobus & her husband Kenneth of Marlborough, Aldo D'Amico & his wife Chantal of Boston, and Marco D'Amico & his partner Annie Lamour of Seattle WA. Dear sister of the late Concettina Di Giovine & Aldo Di Giovine. Loving grandmother of Brianna & Sara Kobus and Anna & Anthony D'Amico. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, Funeral Mass & interment will be held privately.