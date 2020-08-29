1/
ELDA (DI GIOVINE) D'AMICO
D'AMICO, Elda (Di Giovine) Of Watertown, August 28, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Antonio D'Amico. Loving mother of Diana D'Amico-Kobus & her husband Kenneth of Marlborough, Aldo D'Amico & his wife Chantal of Boston, and Marco D'Amico & his partner Annie Lamour of Seattle WA. Dear sister of the late Concettina Di Giovine & Aldo Di Giovine. Loving grandmother of Brianna & Sara Kobus and Anna & Anthony D'Amico. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, Funeral Mass & interment will be held privately. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
