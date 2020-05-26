|
|
BLANE, Eleanor A. (Peckham) Age 92, of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Originally from Hingham, Massachusetts, she was an artist and received her Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Chatham College in Pittsburgh, PA. Apart from her artwork, Ellie loved to read, travel and was an avid bird-watcher. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Blane of Vinalhaven, Maine and her daughter Eva Blane Stock of London, England as well as her three grandchildren, Nicolas, Luca and Maisy. Services and Burial are private. Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020