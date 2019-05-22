Boston Globe Obituaries
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Chrysostom Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Chrysostom Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
ELEANOR A. (SULLIVAN) CREHAN

ELEANOR A. (SULLIVAN) CREHAN Obituary
CREHAN, Eleanor A. (Sullivan) Of West Roxbury, passed away at home on May 21, 2019, after a life well lived. Dear and devoted wife of the late John J. Crehan. Loving mother of Mary Ellen Crehan and her husband Tony Magnotta of NY, Jeanne Praught of Dedham and her late husband Joseph Praught III, Patricia Clark and her husband Thomas of Amesbury and John J. Crehan III and his wife Theresa of Norwood. Beloved grandmother "Nana" of Joanna Crehan, Jennifer Strube, Elizabeth Praught, Carolyn Praught and Joseph Praught IV. Cherished great-grandmother "Nana Ellie" of Raegan and Wyatt. Dear sister of John Sullivan of Osterville and the late Marie McNulty. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury. Visitation in the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Church or to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, or to Boston Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Guestbook and other directions at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019
