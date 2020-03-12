|
GATTI, Eleanor A. (Doyle) Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Gatti. Mother of Linda M. Hamilton (Michael) of Wrentham and Joseph D. Gatti, Jr. (Debra) of Londonderry, NH. Grandmother of Stephen, Christopher and Matthew Hamilton, Sarah Gatti and Sean and Garrett Peters. Great-grandmother of Ilycia and Jacob Gatti, Sean Hamilton and Brody, Bentley and Jayden Peters. Sister of Kenneth Doyle and the late Edward Doyle, James Doyle and Mary Frances Tomez. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Eleanor's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), Waltham on Sunday, March 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The , 29 Crafts St., #100, Newton, MA 02458. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020