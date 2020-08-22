Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
8:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church"
ELEANOR A. (HEALY) SPURR

SPURR, Eleanor A. (Healy) Of Boston, August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Spurr. Loving mother of Lynn Marie Spurr and her boyfriend Paul Casey of Boston, Nancy Ann Mendez and her husband Felix of Dedham, and the late Sandra Marie Grant, and mother-in-law of Mark Grant of Cambridge. Devoted Nana of Haley, Patrick, Mark, Brendan, and Sandra. Sister of John Healy, Dorothy Sullivan, Carol Healy, Robert Healy, Janice Wright, Paul Healy, Stephen Healy, and Thomas Healy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, August 25th at 8:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church" at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
