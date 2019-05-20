|
|
STARBILE, Eleanor A. (Gentile) Of Arlington, passed away on May 17th. Wife of the late Donald Joseph Starbile. Loving mother of John Starbile and Rose Marie Prococo. Grandmother of Matilda Marie Starbile. Survived by her sister Mary Gentile of Acton and predeceased by her nine siblings. Aunt of Billy Knott, Barbara Donlan and many other loving nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Salvatore and Jenny (Candido) Gentile. Eleanor was a longtime nurse's aid. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Wednesday from 9-11 am and to her Funeral Home Service at 11 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Eleanor to a . Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019