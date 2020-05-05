|
TUCCIO, Eleanor A. Of Waltham, April 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Rosalia (Franchina) Tuccio. Sister of Alice L. Reale of Falmouth. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families. Funeral Services and Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. A Memorial Mass for Eleanor in Sacred Heart Church, Waltham to be held at a later date will be announced. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020