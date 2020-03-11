Home

FINNIN, Eleanor Ann Of Lady Lake, Florida, formerly of Arlington, Massachusetts, died March 9, 2020 in her 102nd year of life. She was a retired, long-term teacher in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Eleanor was the 7th child of Edward and Annie Finnin. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings. Beloved aunt of Ann Diamond, Paula Brodie, Lawrence, Thomas and Edward Ryan. Predeceased by nieces Joan Powers and Barbara Belmont and nephew John Ryan. Loved by many great and grandnieces and nephews. Burial Services will be held at a later time in Massachusetts. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
