CONWAY, Eleanor Anne "Ellie" (Kett) Age 89, died (non COVID-19) in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 30, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA and raised in Waban. Horse racing fan who hit a trifecta payoff daily -- in her capacity to love, her belief in transforming adversity, and her modeling strength and forgiveness. Graduate of Newton High School and Katharine Gibbs School of Boston. Secretary to James Hurst, YMCA Mass. during its post-WWII transition, 1952 secretary at actuarial firm Connell Price & Co., stock market chartist for Weston W. Adams Co., where bosses Mr. Adams, former Pres. Boston Bruins, and Howard W. Burns cemented her enthusiasm for stocks. After marrying Bill Conway, her spouse of 60 years, they relocated to Fort Lauderdale in 1956. Ellie's interests included: raising kids, flying a Piper Cub, Hawaiian dresses from Pualani Mossman Avon's Las Olas shop, selling real estate, joining Women in Broadcasting, painting, playing tennis, Miami Dolphins, horse racing outing with sidecar cocktail, travel, and numerology. Active in Quota Club and Kiwanis service clubs. Ellie and Bill relished nature and created a bird and butterfly habitat that included a gray fox family. Gave up on playing the piano as a youth, preferring hockey with her brothers and snow skiing with pals Marilyn, Bobsey, and Lee, yet was always drawn to music. Ellie had an insatiable curiosity for world affairs as a voracious reader of newspapers, romance and suspense novels. Most prized literary works: handwritten letters and homemade cards from her young children, homesick college students, traveling backpackers, and soldier deployed to a jungle. Survived by sons Bill, Jr. and John Conway, daughters Lissa Flowers (Jim), Denise Naylor (Lew), Jamie Conway, and Katie Ballbé (Carlos) of Fort Lauderdale, brothers Richard D. Kett (Jane) of Wellesley and Philip Kett of Waban, sisters-in-law Jane (Henzel) Kett, Patricia (Carroll) Conway (Jack) of Marshfield, Elizabeth (Conway) Grozier (Jimmy) of Falmouth, Suzanne (K'Burg) Kett (Walter) of Hudson, ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren. Predeceased by spouse William C. Conway, Sr., parents Walter D. Kett and Bertha Agnes (Martineau) Kett of Waban, brother Walter S. Kett, aunts Florence J. Martineau, Mary (Martineau) Poehlman (Everett) of Goffstown, Bertha Mary (Martineau) Morrison (John) of London, U.K., whose 1903 Grand National winner Drumcree's horse hide was ceremonially displayed during parties. Memorial donations: Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
or Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Fines and Fees Program, restoring ex-felons' voting rights, wegotthevote.org/finesandfees
Funeral Mass was celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale. Arrangements were entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, WILTON MANORS, FL. Online condolences may be shared at www.edkalis.com