BALLENTINE, Eleanor Lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain, January 21, 2020. Loving daughter of the late James and Irene (Flint). Dear sister of the late Bertha Thompson, Louise Miller, Irene Gilmore and Mary Gilmore. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel at St. Michael Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Roslindale. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Interment following the Service at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020