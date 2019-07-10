Resources More Obituaries for ELEANOR BLEAKIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELEANOR (GLEASON) BLEAKIE

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email BLEAKIE, Eleanor (Gleason) Died peacefully at her home on the Gulf River on July 2, 2019 at the young age of 99. She was known for her elegance, strength, and style but especially for her sharp wit. She lived life on her own terms and in the end wrote her own script.



The widow of John Maxwell Bleakie, she leaves her children Howard Bleakie of Manchester, Vermont, Maxwell Bleakie of Wellesley, Massachusetts, Michael Bleakie of Scituate, Massachusetts and Gail Middendorf of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, their respective spouses, and six grandchildren.



Born in 1920, Eleanor was the daughter of Hollis and Emily Gleason and happily spent her entire life in Cohasset. She attended Derby Academy, Milton Academy and graduated from Smith College in 1941. During World War II, she served in the Massachusetts Women's Defense Corp.



In 1943, she married Lt. John Maxwell Bleakie, USNA. After her husband returned from the war in the Pacific, they bought Lion's Head Farm in 1946 and raised their four children in an orderly household.



Following the death of her husband in 1975, Eleanor devoted herself to great causes. She was Vice President of the World Affairs Council and served as Chairman of Diplomats Off The Record. She established a world-wide program designed to meet with government leaders and prominent citizens to promote peace. During this period, she traveled extensively in Europe and the Middle East. On behalf of the World Affairs, she presented the Christian Herter Award to Anwar Sadat of Egypt, Margaret Thatcher of Great Britain, and President George H.W. Bush.



Locally, not being content to just lick envelopes, she held leadership positions as a trustee of Thayer Academy and Dean College, and on the boards of the South Shore Arts Center, The South Shore Conservatory, The Cohasset Historical Society, The Gulf River Association and her special love The Cohasset Garden Club where she was an active member for 73 years and past president from 1953 to 1954.



At the age of 79, she built her dream house "Lion's Pride" on the shores of the Gulf River, where she enjoyed gardening, entertaining, and especially visits from her family and friends. The Gulf River was her happy roommate for more than 20 years.



A Memorial Service will be held at the First Parish Meetinghouse, 23 North Main Street, Cohasset on Saturday, September 14th, at 2 o'clock in the afternoon. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Cohasset Historical Society, P.O. Box 627, Cohasset, MA 02025. Published in The Boston Globe from July 11 to July 14, 2019