Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR BLOOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR (BAER) BLOOM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR (BAER) BLOOM Obituary
BLOOM, Eleanor (Baer) Age 97, of Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest after a long illness July 1, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Jack Bloom. Beloved mother of Edward & Audrie Bloom and late Lori Peryea. Cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Bloom Genevitz & her husband Phill and Matthew Bloom & his wife Jennifer. Proud great-grandmother of Jordan and Mason Genevitz. Dear sister of Barbara Yaffe and the late Sybil Kaplan. Due to current health conditions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 www.trustbridge.com For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 781-324-1122
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -