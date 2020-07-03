|
|
BLOOM, Eleanor (Baer) Age 97, of Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest after a long illness July 1, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Jack Bloom. Beloved mother of Edward & Audrie Bloom and late Lori Peryea. Cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Bloom Genevitz & her husband Phill and Matthew Bloom & his wife Jennifer. Proud great-grandmother of Jordan and Mason Genevitz. Dear sister of Barbara Yaffe and the late Sybil Kaplan. Due to current health conditions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 www.trustbridge.com For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 781-324-1122
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020