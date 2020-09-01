BOERMEESTER, Eleanor (Dalton) Age 91, of Woburn, formerly of Winchester and Malden, Aug. 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of Connie Boermeester, who predeceased her in 2009. Born and raised in Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Hazel Dalton. Eleanor graduated from Winchester High School and worked for The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company for many years. She lived for over two decades on Mountain Ave. in Malden, and when Eleanor and Connie met and married, they became a duo that was beloved by their many nieces and nephews. Their legacy will continue in their stories and fond memories. Eleanor embraced life at every stage and made friends wherever she went. Many friends and family members were lucky enough to have traveled with Eleanor as she enjoyed adventurous trips to Bermuda, Europe and the Canadian Rockies. Her personality always made people comfortable in her presence. She spent the last five years living at New Horizons in Woburn, where she thrived and made friends with many residents and staff members. She was often referred to as "The Mayor "of New Horizons, always out walking around the grounds or in the building, talking and expressing kind words to everyone she encountered. Eleanor will be fondly remembered by her family and many friends including her two sisters: MaryLou Cournoyer of Woburn, and Elizabeth Blackey of Bow, NH. She was predeceased by siblings, Anne Marshall, Andrew and David Dalton. Eleanor's friendly spirit will be missed by her friends at New Horizons and her dear friend, Ellen Goodchild. Due to the global pandemic, all Services will be private for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness in Eleanor's memory. www.costellofuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Eleanor (Dalton) BOERMEESTER