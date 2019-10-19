|
KNOX, Eleanor Channell Social Worker, World Traveler, Good Friend Age 96, of Hingham, MA died on September 29, 2019 at Linden Ponds Retirement Community. Eleanor was born in Philadelphia on June 6, 1923, the daughter of Cornelius V.S. Knox and Gladys Channell Knox. Her family moved between Akron, Ohio and Tom's River/Lakehurst, New Jersey, where her father was an officer in the U.S. Navy's lighter-than-air program. She attended Abbott Academy (Andover, MA) and graduated from Mt. Holyoke College (1945), then moved to Chicago and started her career in social services at United Catholic Charities. She earned her MSW at Loyola University, and worked at Michael Reese Hospital as staff social worker and administrator. She loved Chicago and shared many adventures with lifelong friends she made, including their annual trip to the Lake Michigan shore. Eleanor relocated to the Boston area in 1973 to be closer to an elderly aunt and other family, returning to her beloved New England. She settled in Watertown and worked at Roxbury Comprehensive Health Center, later at Judge Baker Guidance Center, and then in Chelsea for the Department of Social Services in direct service and administration. She was passionate about helping those in need and seeking justice as a professional and in her personal life. Eleanor was an adventurer, traveling to five continents with friends, including a millennium around-the-world tour. She owned vacation homes in Florida and the Carolinas, and loved both the mountains and the coast. She was passionate about bridge and other strategy games, and she enjoyed music, especially jazz. She played sports in school and at summer camp, and loved outdoor recreation, from swimming to sailing and hiking, especially with friends at Squam Lake and at gatherings at the Knox family house in southern Vermont. She cheered for the Red Sox and the Patriots, and attended many college football games. After a long search for her 'Shangri-la,' in 2005 Eleanor moved to Linden Ponds, where she made many new friends and enjoyed active retirement living, serving on committees and hosting cocktail parties. Her greatest retirement achievement was the transfer of the long-held "Jeff's Hill" family property on New Hampshire's Great Bay to The Nature Conservancy, to be preserved forever wild. Eleanor was a witness to history - her father was part of the ground crew at Lakehurst Naval Air Station when the Hindenburg crashed. She held a lifelong fascination for this story and loved to discuss the events that day and theories about the crash. She is survived by three nieces and a nephew, Wendy (John) Bulkowski of Newark, DE, Holly Knox (Bruce Adkins) of Raleigh, NC, Nancy Knox (Tom Porter) of Burlington, VT and Scott Knox (Tinalyn Caisse) of Winthrop, ME; grandnieces and nephews Brian Bulkowski, Julia Wilkowski, Jennifer Hastings, Wyatt Knox, David and Ian Porter; and great-grandniece and nephews Caroline and Zane Wilkowski and Jack and Charlie Hastings. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Cornelius V.S. Knox, Jr. and his wife Nancy C. Knox. A Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11 AM at the Derby Clubhouse at Linden Ponds in Hingham, MA. Donations in Eleanor's memory can be made to The Trustees of Reservations, at thetrustees.org Burial will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019