FERRINI, Eleanor Claire (Tonelli) Age 90, of Brockton, died unexpectedly February 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert D. Ferrini, Sr. for over 60 years.
Eleanor was the mother of Jan Giles and her husband Michael of Salem, Oregon and Robert D. Ferrini, Jr. and his partner Richard O'Mara of Brockton. She was the sister of Rose Cummings of Brockton and the late Eugene Tonelli and Gerry Cummings. She also leaves her sister-in-law Gwen Ferrini of Plymouth and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:30 -11am. Funeral Service at 11am, and Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in Eleanor's name to the Fine Arts Department or Library Department at Brockton High School, 470 Forest Ave., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences or directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020