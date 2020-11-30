1/1
ELEANOR CLARK
CLARK, Eleanor Eleanor 'Ellie' Clark, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Framingham, MA, died November 30th at home, after a courageous five year battle against Leukemia. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Beatrice (Goldstein) Westerman. Devoted wife and best friend to the late Irwin 'Ernie' Clark. Ellie was the loving mother of Amy Lemkin (with whom she shared a special relationship, and who held her hand and honored her mom to the end) and Donald Grossman (Hull, MA and The Sea Ranch, CA), Robyn and Steve Mannaert (San Clemente, CA), and Alan and Jennifer Clark (Franklin, MA). Proud Bubbie to Brianna and Edina Lemkin, and Abigail and Aiden Clark. She leaves her beloved companion, Sheldon Cohen, and many dear friends and cousins. She was very active in her children and husband's endeavors and the Jewish community; past treasurer TBS Sisterhood Framingham, PAP Corps Cancer Research, B'nai Brith, helping out her daughter at the Bread Basket Bakery, and more. She will be remembered for her unique sense of humor, strength, courage, love and dedication to family and friends. Contact Stanetsky Memorial Chapel at 781-821-4600 for Zoom shiva information. Donations in memory may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (LLS.org). Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
