COHEN, Eleanor (Bernstein) Of Randolph, MA, formerly of Quincy, MA, on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Norman Cohen. Dear daughter of the late Max and Sarah Bernstein. Devoted mother of Sandra Dunn and her husband Irving of Sharon, MA, Donna Teasdale and her husband Michael of Penacook, NH, and Lori Cohen and her husband Kenneth of Atlanta, GA. Loving grandmother of Marisa Morgan, Ilana Forbes and her husband Peter, Eric Teasdale and his wife Elizabeth Sholtys, and Elissa Teasdale. Proud great-grandmother of Ashleigh, Hannah, Ariana, Oliver, Alice and Isla. Dear sister of the late Pearl, Ethel and Mort Bernstein. Loving sister-in-law Mim Bernstein. Dear aunt of Moshe Bernstein and his wife Batsheva, Peretz Bernstein, Donald Bernstein and his wife Renee, Ted Bernstein and his wife Lorri, and Julie Young. Eleanor is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews. She is survived by dear cousin Goldie Seiderman and other extended family. Eleanor will be remembered for her elegance, an unquestionable zest for life, and her loyalty to family. She loved spending time with family and friends, always using holidays to cook with and for her loved ones. She traveled the world hand-in-hand with her beloved Norman, always seeking new experiences. She was a proud and hardworking woman who will always be remembered for her feistiness, radiant smile, and the twinkle in her eye. Services at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Shiva will be at the home of Sandi and Irving Dunn, 2-8 pm Sunday, continuing Monday, 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, the , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary