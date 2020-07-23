|
|
MASKELL, Eleanor D. (Keefe) Age 83, of Woburn, MA, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Frances and Josephine Keefe. Eleanor was the devoted mother of Stephen Maskell and his wife, Vicki, of Winchester, Sheryl Maskell and her wife, Ellen Lewis, of Belmont, and Deborah Swennes and her husband, Gordon, of Stratham, NH. Proud grandmother of Matthew and Stephanie Maskell, and Colleen Courtovich. Loving sister of Carolyn Oakes of Warrenville, OH, Nancy Clarke and her husband, Richard, of Woburn, and Robert Keefe of Boston. Devoted aunt and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews and their children.
For over 70 years, Eleanor lived in Arlington, where she went to school, raised her family, worked in real estate, and volunteered at the Robbins Library. Member of Winchester Country Club and active until her death, Eleanor loved walking, playing golf, and spending time with her extended family and many friends.
Due to COVID-19, the Funeral Service and Burial will be private. The Funeral, Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m., can be streamed at: www.sainteulalia.org In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to: Arlington Libraries Foundation or www.arlingtonlibrariesfoundation.org St. Sebastian's School, Needham, MA or www.stsebs.org Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, Newton, MA or www.newtoncountryday.org Lane Funeral Service
(781) 729-2580
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020