Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
streamed
www.sainteulalia.org
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MASKELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR D. (KEEFE) MASKELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR D. (KEEFE) MASKELL Obituary
MASKELL, Eleanor D. (Keefe) Age 83, of Woburn, MA, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Frances and Josephine Keefe. Eleanor was the devoted mother of Stephen Maskell and his wife, Vicki, of Winchester, Sheryl Maskell and her wife, Ellen Lewis, of Belmont, and Deborah Swennes and her husband, Gordon, of Stratham, NH. Proud grandmother of Matthew and Stephanie Maskell, and Colleen Courtovich. Loving sister of Carolyn Oakes of Warrenville, OH, Nancy Clarke and her husband, Richard, of Woburn, and Robert Keefe of Boston. Devoted aunt and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews and their children.

For over 70 years, Eleanor lived in Arlington, where she went to school, raised her family, worked in real estate, and volunteered at the Robbins Library. Member of Winchester Country Club and active until her death, Eleanor loved walking, playing golf, and spending time with her extended family and many friends.

Due to COVID-19, the Funeral Service and Burial will be private. The Funeral, Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m., can be streamed at: www.sainteulalia.org In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to: Arlington Libraries Foundation or www.arlingtonlibrariesfoundation.org St. Sebastian's School, Needham, MA or www.stsebs.org Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, Newton, MA or www.newtoncountryday.org Lane Funeral Service

(781) 729-2580
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -