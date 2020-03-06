|
DiSTEFANO, Eleanor (Oliva) Of Dedham, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic DiStefano. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Carbonello and her husband Chester, Diane Blanchard and her husband Roy, Chuck DiStefano and his wife Linda, Donna Stefano, and Debbie Jenest and her husband Chuck, all of Dedham. Sister of Nick Oliva of Venice, FL, Virginia Petisce of Falmouth, and the late Nicolina Eosco, Ann Laquidara, Mary Balliro, Dorothy Maimone, Gerard Oliva, and Camie Preston. Ellie was a devoted grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Tuesday, Mar. 10 from 9:00-10:45am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020