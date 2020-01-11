|
DRACHMAN, Eleanor (Derby) Age 85, of Canton, formerly of Concord, on Friday, January 10, 2020. For 57 years, beloved wife of the late Dr. David Alexander Drachman. Loving mother of Laura Drachman & her husband Sergio Troncoso, Jessica Blaustein & her husband Marc, and Douglas Drachman & his wife Erica Mayer. Cherished grandmother of Aaron and Isaac Troncoso, Anna and Benjamin Blaustein, and James and Kate Drachman. Dear sister of Adele Derby and the late Marshall Derby and his surviving wife Laura. Fond aunt to her nieces and nephews. Ellie Drachman was born in Lynn, MA, on Bunker Hill Day (1934), raised in Arlington, attended Radcliffe College and was a 40-year resident of Concord, MA. She was known for her vivacious smile, sharp intelligence, and indomitably positive spirit. After an early career in writing, she traded professional life for boundless dedication to family, consummately giving of herself. She was cherished for her unfailing support, encouragement, and ability to find the right words for any situation, as well as for her brisket, matzoh ball soup and banana chocolate chip cake. An active volunteer leader, she served as President of the Radcliffe College Alumnae Association, President of the Harvard Radcliffe Orchestra Pierian Foundation, and as a Trustee at Concord Academy for many years. She was a lifelong friend and delighted in making connections and finding "small world" coincidences that united otherwise disparate people and universes. Late in life as her physical challenges became great, she retained or even expanded her generous spirit, caring nature, and her ability to light up any room with her presence. She was always ready with a compliment and a kind word and will be greatly missed by the many whose presence she graced. The family wishes to thank the staff at Orchard Cove Enhanced Living and Skilled Nursing for their compassion and care over the last three years of her life. Services at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln Street, Lexington on Monday, January 13, at 11am. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Following burial, shiva will be at the Blaustein Residence until 8:00pm, and Tuesday 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Orchard Cove Enrichment Fund, in memory of Eleanor D. Drachman One Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021, https://www.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving/ways-give/gifts-honor-or-memory or to the Piatigorsky Foundation, to bring classical music to Orchard Cove seniors and to underserved communities, http://piatigorskyfoundation.org/support/ Levine Chapels www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020