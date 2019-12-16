|
THOMPSON, Eleanor Ernst Age 89, of Wenham, passed away, December 12th, at home in the company of her family and friends. Elly was predeceased by John, her husband of 56 years. She will be deeply missed by her children - Bill Thompson and wife Natalie Pangaro of Jamaica Plain, Holly Thompson and husband Bob Pomeroy of Kamakura, Japan, Pam Thompson and husband Peter Jeffries of Hyde Park, and Emily Thompson and husband Chris Lathrop of North Andover. She is also survived by her five grandchildren - Dexter Thompson-Pomeroy, Isabel Thompson-Pomeroy, Ailsa Jeffries, Julian Lathrop, and Zoë Lathrop. Her sister, Dorrie Bean of Concord, also survives her. Elly was the director of the Wenham Museum from 1976 until her retirement in 1998. Under her leadership, the museum became a significant cultural presence on the North Shore. Elly's Memorial Service and reception will be held at The First Church, 1 Arbor Street, Wenham, on Saturday, March 28th, at 11:00 A.M. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Elly's memory to the Wenham Museum (https://www.wenhammuseum.org/), the Lakes Region Conservation Trust (https://lrct.org/) or the Essex County Greenbelt (https://ecga.org/). www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019