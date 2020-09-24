BOURGEOIS, Eleanor F. (Statuto) Of Groveland, formerly of Saugus, age 92, September 22nd. Wife of the late Rene J. Bourgeois. Loving mother of John Bourgeois and his wife, Nancy, of Groveland, Dana Bourgeois and his wife, Barbara, of VT, Maryellen Mooney and her husband, Kevin, of Georgetown. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Arthur Statuto and Phyllis Gaeta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m. A private burial will take place at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Adhering to the guidelines of the state and CDC recommendations, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Make-A-Wish Foundation at massri.wish.org
. For directions and condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com