MALLOY, Eleanor F. "Ellie" (Haggerty) In Dorchester, formerly of Roxbury, died June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Malloy Sr. Loving mother of Sean P. Malloy and Matthew D. Malloy, both of Dorchester. Devoted Grammy of Aidan and Finn Malloy. Sister of Joseph Haggerty of Norton, Deborah and her husband Francis Lydon of Plymouth, and the late Mary Haggerty, Daniel Haggerty Jr., Patricia Goffredo, Paul Haggerty, Francis Haggerty, Rita Caron, and Kathleen Haggerty. Sister-in-law of Francis Goffredo, Jean Haggerty, Ronald Caron, and the late Rita Haggerty. Ellie is also survived by her late husband's children, Edward J. Malloy Jr., Dorothy Liberatore, Kevin Malloy, Kathleen Wagner, and the late James and Brian Malloy, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Ellie's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, June 18, from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Church, Wednesday morning, June 19, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Ellie was a dedicated homemaker and mother figure to not only her own two sons, but to numerous friends and neighbors throughout her life. She also helped to raise her youngest sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellie's memory may be made to "Friends of Fatima", EC Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Rd., Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



