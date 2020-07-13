|
ROSS, Eleanor F. Age 90, of Danvers, July 12, 2020, longtime proprietor of John M. Ross & Son Cemetery Services, wife of the late Edward M. Ross. She leaves her children: David McKenna of Danvers, Debbie Beaubier of New Hampshire, Merry and Paul Brooks of Boxford, and Cynthia Ouellette of Connecticut and her "other Daughter" Michelle McCuish of Maine, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, her sister Patricia McCuish, and her longtime companion George McCarrier of Saugus. A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake Street, Peabody, for all who wish to attend. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-6PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. Attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. A Memorial Mass will be held at some later date, when the Covid-19 scourge has been brought under control. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Ellie's memory to the Danvers Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 92, Danvers, MA 01923 or the Wish of a Lifetime Foundation, 110 16th Street, Ste. 406, Denver, CO 80202. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020