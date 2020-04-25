|
|
FARRELL, Eleanor (Monahan) Of Malden, MA, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 96. Eleanor was born and raised in Charlestown by her parents, Catherine (Hayes) Monahan and Frederick Monahan. She was the sister of the late Eileen White and the late Katherine St. Hilaire. Eleanor lived in Malden, MA for over 50 years with her beloved late husband, William Farrell. Together, they were the proud, loving parents of William Farrell, Jr., Richard Farrell, Kathryn Ribero, and Paula Underhill. Eleanor worked at the New England Telephone Company for more than 25 years and retired happily in 1979 to dedicate herself to her greatest joys in life: spending time with friends and family and traveling. She was especially devoted to her grandchildren Alexander Farrell, Catherine Farrell, Sean Farrell, Lauren Mills, Stephen Ribero, Christina Sandore, and Lindsay Underhill, and great-grandchild Walter Mills. She will be remembered fondly for her adventurous spirit, affable nature, and warm smile. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Burial from Carroll's Funeral Home, MALDEN, MA will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to Meadow Green Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 45 Woburn St., Waltham, MA 02452, Attn: David Bell. Make checks payable to "Meadow Green Activities Fund."
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020