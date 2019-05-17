Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
ELEANOR G. (IOZZO) LUCAS

ELEANOR G. (IOZZO) LUCAS Obituary
LUCAS, Eleanor G. (Iozzo) Of Watertown, May 15, 2019. Wife of the late William Lucas. Sister of the late Mary Stella Curro, Sr. Jerry Iozzo F.M.M. and Frances Tramonte. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, on Tuesday, at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hour in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, 9-10 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, 385 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI 02911 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
