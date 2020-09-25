MAKIE, Eleanor H. (Bell) Age 97, of Peabody, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Hayden) Bell. Eleanor was immensely proud and supportive of her family and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories. She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Patricia A. Makie and Elizabeth L. Makie, both of Peabody, and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2017 and by her brother Arthur Bell and sister Louise Graham. Her Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Church, Lynn St., Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as well. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA, stanthonyshrine.org
