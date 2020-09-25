1/1
ELEANOR H. (BELL) MAKIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAKIE, Eleanor H. (Bell) Age 97, of Peabody, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Hayden) Bell. Eleanor was immensely proud and supportive of her family and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories. She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Patricia A. Makie and Elizabeth L. Makie, both of Peabody, and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2017 and by her brother Arthur Bell and sister Louise Graham. Her Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Church, Lynn St., Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as well. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA, stanthonyshrine.org For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Eleanor H. (Bell) MAKIE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved