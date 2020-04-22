Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MCLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR H. "ELLIE" (STAKAUSKAS) MCLEOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR H. "ELLIE" (STAKAUSKAS) MCLEOD Obituary
McLEOD, Eleanor H. "Ellie" (Stakauskas) Of Malden, April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Elmer G. McLeod. Devoted mother of Karen A. Amoroso and her husband Jim of Malden & Kevin A. McLeod and his wife Rhonda of Londonderry, NH. Eleanor was the cherished grandmother of Jay Amoroso, Nicole Amoroso Connearney, Derek & Brendan McLeod, and the great-grandmother of Christian, Addison, Mason Amoroso and Devin & Austin Connearney. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Due to the current restrictions, Visiting Hours and Funeral will be private. A Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held at a later date. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For obit, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -