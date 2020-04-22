|
McLEOD, Eleanor H. "Ellie" (Stakauskas) Of Malden, April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Elmer G. McLeod. Devoted mother of Karen A. Amoroso and her husband Jim of Malden & Kevin A. McLeod and his wife Rhonda of Londonderry, NH. Eleanor was the cherished grandmother of Jay Amoroso, Nicole Amoroso Connearney, Derek & Brendan McLeod, and the great-grandmother of Christian, Addison, Mason Amoroso and Devin & Austin Connearney. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Due to the current restrictions, Visiting Hours and Funeral will be private. A Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held at a later date. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For obit, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020