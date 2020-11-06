1/1
ELEANOR (POLLACK) HART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HART, Eleanor (Pollack) Of Waltham and Boynton Beach. FL, formerly of West Roxbury, entered into rest on November 3, 2020. For 62 years, she was the adored wife of Jerome Hart. Loving mother of Audrey Orenstein & her husband Jack and Karen Sykes & her husband Robert. She was the doting grandmother of Hannah and Julia Orenstein and Jake Sykes. Daughter of the late Albert & Sarah "Sally" Pollack and dear sister of Edward Pollack & his wife Alyce. Her greatest joys included playing Mah Jongg, baking goodies, holiday cooking, watching tennis, playing Black Jack and Slots in casinos and taking cruises. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, physical attendance at the graveside service will be private but viewing of the service will be available by logging onto www.tinyurl.com/eleanorhart on Sunday, November 8 at 1:00pm. Donations may be made in her memory to Boston Children's Hospital, www.childrenshospital.org or to the charity of your choice. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved