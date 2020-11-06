HART, Eleanor (Pollack) Of Waltham and Boynton Beach. FL, formerly of West Roxbury, entered into rest on November 3, 2020. For 62 years, she was the adored wife of Jerome Hart. Loving mother of Audrey Orenstein & her husband Jack and Karen Sykes & her husband Robert. She was the doting grandmother of Hannah and Julia Orenstein and Jake Sykes. Daughter of the late Albert & Sarah "Sally" Pollack and dear sister of Edward Pollack & his wife Alyce. Her greatest joys included playing Mah Jongg, baking goodies, holiday cooking, watching tennis, playing Black Jack and Slots in casinos and taking cruises. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, physical attendance at the graveside service will be private but viewing of the service will be available by logging onto www.tinyurl.com/eleanorhart
on Sunday, November 8 at 1:00pm. Donations may be made in her memory to Boston Children's Hospital, www.childrenshospital.org
or to the charity of your choice
. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com