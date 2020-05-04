|
SPACK, Eleanor Hope Spack, Eleanor Hope, 91, of Cambridge, Massachusetts died on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Maurice & Frances (Butler) Spack. Loving sister of Barbara (Sumner) Dorfman. Devoted aunt of Douglas (Donna) Dorfman and Jonathan (Anne) Dorfman. Proud great-aunt of Isabella and Nathaniel Dorfman. She was married to Frank Hicks-Walke. Eleanor was a lover of words, and made them her life. Born in Boston, she moved to New York as a young woman, and began her career at Looking Glass Library, then an imprint of Random House. For many years, "With Eleanor" was a featured column for Home Furnishings Daily, and her articles on fashion, art, and architecture appeared in Ladies Home Journal and Newsday. Among the artists, designers, and public figures interviewed in her column were Bette Davis, Salvatore Dali, Cecil Beaton, Mayor John Lindsay, Baron de Rothschild, and Thomas Hoving. Later, she founded and edited Society Rag, which covered the Boston social and philanthropic scene. She was graduated from Columbia University. Her curiosity was astonishing. She was a repository of knowledge about people, politics, society, and literature. She exuded style, sophistication and beauty. Nothing made her happier than to talk about, and take pride in, her parents, sister, nephews, and family. Because of the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Boston Public Library. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020