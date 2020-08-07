|
BALDWIN, Eleanor Howard Of Lexington, MA, having lived a life full of love, generosity, kindness, art, and travel, passed away August 4, 2020 at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife for 62 year of the late Harry H. Baldwin, 3rd, the daughter of Howard and Roberta (Stevens) Wright and the sister of Elizabeth Wright.
Eleanor grew up in Dedham. When she was young, her family moved temporarily to California, traveling via the Panama Canal.
After graduating from high school, Eleanor was interviewing in Boston for a summer job on Boylston Street. She got off the elevator on the wrong floor, landing at Miss Sackers School of Design, where she immediately enrolled. Art would remain a lifelong passion, one that she would pass on to her family.
At 19, Eleanor was introduced to Harry by his Bowdoin College roommate. They were married in 1943 and raised their four children in Arlington, MA. In 1973, she and Harry moved to Winchester, where they lived until 2004, when they moved to Brookhaven in Lexington. They enjoyed years of volunteering, traveling and entertaining together.
Eleanor always put other people first. She was an active member of the Winchester Unitarian Society, the Arlington Historical Society, the Old Schwamb Mill, Lend-a-hand, and Symmes Hospital volunteers. Outside of formal volunteering, she was known for being a great neighbor, dedicated friend, and enthusiastic member of her community.
An avid reader and letter writer, Eleanor was also a lifelong artist. She was devoted to her family and friends. She made every person feel like her favorite. A vibrant, kind-hearted woman, she was loved and respected by all. Her keen mind, generosity, optimism and fun personality made her a joy to be around. She always kept bottles of champagne in her refrigerator, finding frequent reasons to celebrate. She wished for social justice, quality education for all, and world peace.
Eleanor is survived by her four children: Harry and Sarah Baldwin, Ann and James Trudeau, Elizabeth and Wayne Ogden, and David and Hilary Baldwin, her grandchildren Steven, Amanda, John, Zachary, Nikki, Charles, Leah, Alec, Tammy, Margaux and Hunter and her great-grandchildren Ian, Molly, Deirdre, Aidan, Jack, Maeve, Quinn, Emma and James Eleanor.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Brookhaven Employee Scholarship Fund. Services will be private. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020