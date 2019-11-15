|
HIGGINS, Eleanor J. (Johnson) Of Waltham, November 12, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond A. Higgins, Jr. Mother of Todd R. Higgins (Susan) of Jefferson City, MO and Brad A. Higgins (Sharon) of Marlboro. Grandmother of Nathan Higgins (Jessica), Jacob Higgins (Katherine), Brian Higgins, Sean Higgins, Steven Higgins and Kristen Higgins. Great-grandmother of Mary, Anna and William Higgins. Sister of the late Charlotte Boutell, Stephen Briggs, Constance Briggs, Clara Nichols, Julie Doucette and Natalie Hartman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Eleanor's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, November 21st, from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the . For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019