Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR J. (JOHNSON) HIGGINS


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR J. (JOHNSON) HIGGINS Obituary
HIGGINS, Eleanor J. (Johnson) Of Waltham, November 12, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond A. Higgins, Jr. Mother of Todd R. Higgins (Susan) of Jefferson City, MO and Brad A. Higgins (Sharon) of Marlboro. Grandmother of Nathan Higgins (Jessica), Jacob Higgins (Katherine), Brian Higgins, Sean Higgins, Steven Higgins and Kristen Higgins. Great-grandmother of Mary, Anna and William Higgins. Sister of the late Charlotte Boutell, Stephen Briggs, Constance Briggs, Clara Nichols, Julie Doucette and Natalie Hartman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Eleanor's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, November 21st, from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the . For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -