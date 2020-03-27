|
LEAMAN, Eleanor, J Eleanor is With Our Lord and Bill Eleanor is in heaven now, probably waiting on Bill stream-side as he casts a few more times. She passed away peacefully in her home on March 9, 2020 Beloved wife to Bill (deceased) for 68 years. Proud mother to her three sons, John (Debbie), Paul (Anne) and Peter. Cherished sister to Francis (George) and Burton (Betty), both deceased. She had two grandchildren, Kristie (Justin) and Jonathan (Jeanne) and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Penelope, and Augustine and a dear family friend, Shorti. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Visiting Hours: Memorial will be at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020