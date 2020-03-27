Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR LEAMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR J. LEAMAN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR J. LEAMAN Obituary
LEAMAN, Eleanor, J Eleanor is With Our Lord and Bill Eleanor is in heaven now, probably waiting on Bill stream-side as he casts a few more times. She passed away peacefully in her home on March 9, 2020 Beloved wife to Bill (deceased) for 68 years. Proud mother to her three sons, John (Debbie), Paul (Anne) and Peter. Cherished sister to Francis (George) and Burton (Betty), both deceased. She had two grandchildren, Kristie (Justin) and Jonathan (Jeanne) and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Penelope, and Augustine and a dear family friend, Shorti. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Visiting Hours: Memorial will be at a future date.

View the online memorial for Eleanor, J LEAMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -