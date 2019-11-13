|
|
OTTOBRINI, Eleanor J. (Jennings) Formerly of Wellesley, Natick and Newton, passed away at the age of 90 on October 31, 2019. She most recently lived in Winter Park, FL, where she moved to be closer to her daughter and family. Eleanor was the devoted wife of the late Harold Ottobrini, whom she was proudly married to for 66 years. Eleanor is survived by her son Mark of Medway, MA and her daughter Lisa Ganley and her husband Timothy of Orlando, FL and her three beloved granddaughters; Karla, Kendra and Kate. Eleanor was born in New York City, and at a young age was relocated to Dedham, where she attended Dedham Public Schools while living with her Aunt Jules and Uncle Jim and her cousins, Eleanor (Jermyn) and Henrietta (Reed). She graduated from Simmons College in 1951, and within a few weeks married Harold whom she had met her freshman year at his senior year dance at MIT. Eleanor and Harold's inseparable love for one another defined the rest of their lives. Eleanor enjoyed many years of traveling, gardening, cooking, golfing and boating on Cape Cod and in the islands. She particularly enjoyed skiing and spending time with family and friends during all seasons at Killington, VT, where she and Harold owned a ski chalet for 50 years. Private Services are being arranged by John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 or to the . For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
View the online memorial for Eleanor J. (Jennings) OTTOBRINI
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019