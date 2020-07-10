|
COHEN, Eleanor-Jean Doe August 4, 1949 - June 26, 2020 Age 70. Endearingly known as "EJ." After a stoic and truly courageous battle with gastroesophageal cancer, EJ passed away peacefully in her Carver, MA home while held in the arms of her adoring family. EJ was a longtime resident of Carver, MA, where she lived with her beloved life companion of 20 years, Robert C. Melville, who affectionally dubbed her "Toots," and her best fur boy, Maxwell Walter. She previously raised her children in Plymouth, MA for 18 years and Mashpee, MA for 5 years. EJ was born in Norwood, MA on August 4, 1949, to the late Dorothea M. (Doolan) and Robert H. Doe, Sr. Cherished mother to Michael Aaron Cohen and his girlfriend Mia-Ann Liani, Sarah Ellen Cohen, Rachel Lynn Sferruzza and her husband Greg. Dearest sister to Barbara Ferrazzani and her husband Paul, Robert H. Doe, Jr. and his wife Louise, Phyllis M. Gada and her late husband Edward P., DMD. Treasured grandmother of Sean, Emily, Aaron, Noah, Ella. Admired stepmother of David Cohen and Robert Melville's children: Bonnie Mangini, Brett Melville, Bridgette Melville and grandmother to their children: Jacob, Alec, Mia, Hailey, Tatum. She is also survived by her tremendously loved network of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. EJ was a 1967 graduate of Canton High School, Canton, MA, where she most fondly participated in Drill Team and Dramatics Club. She was also Senior Class Treasurer, a Library Assistant, a member of Senior Chorus, and part of the Mercury's newspaper staff. She was a 1972 graduate of Southern Connecticut State College, New Haven, CT, where she achieved her baccalaureate degree in Library Science. Beyond college, EJ was a "Jane of all trades," immersing in a multitude of ventures. Her most beloved roles undoubtedly involved books and people, most notably being a Mass Maritime Academy librarian, being a mother and grandmother, helping friends open and run a diner, becoming a certified nursing assistant, and finishing her working days as the Human Resources Coordinator at Sunrise Assisted Living in Plymouth, MA, where she was enormously loved and respected. Burial Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place in Carver, MA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be donated in EJ's honor to .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020