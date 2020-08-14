Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ELEANOR JEAN "ELLIE" (ZWICKER) KENNADAY

ELEANOR JEAN "ELLIE" (ZWICKER) KENNADAY Obituary
KENNADAY, Eleanor Jean "Ellie" (Zwicker) Of Melrose, August 12, 2020, at age 83. Beloved wife of John T. Kennaday with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Andrew T. Lickly and his wife Leigh-Ann of Framingham, and the late Jane M. Lickly. Adoring grandmother of Emma Jane Lickly. Dear sister of Jane E. Doloff of Melrose, and the late Ralph B. Zwicker, Jr. of Lynn. Loving aunt of Gene Doloff of PA, Steve Doloff and his wife Stephanie of Bradford, Larry Doloff and his wife Ginny of Saco, ME, Susan Difraia and her husband Joe of Hampton, NH and David Zwicker of Long Island. In Ellie's honor, please vote this November! Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Ellie's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 4-6pm. Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in memory of Ellie may be made to the Melrose Public Library, 69 W. Emerson St., Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020
