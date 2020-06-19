Home

ELEANOR K. TOPPING


1950 - 2020
ELEANOR K. TOPPING Obituary
TOPPING, Eleanor K. Eleanor Topping of Belmont, MA, passed away June 16, 2020, following a courageous fight with pulmonary fibrosis, in the presence of her husband Ira Topping and their two children Gabriel Topping and Rosa Topping. She is also survived by her siblings Tom, David, Michael, Denis, and Tina, as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beautiful great-nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a caring and giving person, made up of pure love and light, and left nothing but warmth and care with everyone who knew her. She had a contagious smile and strong will. She was the sun on a dark day, the cool breeze on a hot day. The twinkle in her eyes could warm the darkest, most inner part of anyone's soul. We now have another angel on our side to help us fight for peace, which is what she always wanted. May her spirit continue to guide us through this life, and always remind us to live and lead with our heart. There will be a private ceremony. To make donations in Eleanor's honor please consider Project Bread, http://www.projectbread.org/, the Kestrel Land Trust https://www.kestreltrust.org/, or the Equal Justice Institute https://eji.org/. Visiting Hours: At a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020
