KAPLAN, Eleanor (Schreter) Age 92, of Revere, Danvers and for many years Las Vegas, died December 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Edward E. Kaplan. Devoted mother of Joel Kaplan, Michael Kaplan & Jana Kaplan. Dear sister of Dolly Schreter. Loving grandmother of Emily, Jonathan, Jesse, Sarah & Sean. Also survived by many great-grandchildren. Former co-owner of Gem Auto Parts. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . Services were private. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
