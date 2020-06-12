|
KEARNS RYAN, Eleanor "Ellie" Age 83, of Boston and formerly of CT, passed away on June 10, 2020. Ellie was predeceased, in 2017, by her longtime companion, John Larson. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne and her husband, Thomas of Windsor, CT. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Kristina of Windsor, CT and Erik of Portland, OR. Ellie was a lover of animals and contributions in her name can be made to ASPCA.org Services will be at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: watermanboston.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020