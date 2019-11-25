|
CAMPBELL, Eleanor L. (Lewis) Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at the age of 91, in hospice care after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She had resided at Newbury Court, Concord, MA since 2006, after spending her married life in Cambridge, MA. Eleanor was born on August 22, 1928 to George Lewis and Muriel G. Saltonstall Lewis, both of Boston. She was niece of former United States Senator and Massachusetts Governor, Leverett Saltonstall. Raised in Sherborn, MA, she attended the Charles River School in Dover, followed by the Winsor School in Boston. She graduated from Smith College where she majored in music and sang in the Smith Chorus, led by Iva Dee Hiatt. Music remained an important part of her life. She regularly attended Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts, played piano, and sang in a variety of community choruses. For many years, she was a devoted member of the Board of Overseers of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Eleanor loved spending summers with family on Vinalhaven, Maine, where she grew up racing sailboats, an activity which she continued late into her life. She was also quietly quite adventurous, cruising the coast of Maine and Nova Scotia with her husband and family members, organizing a family trip to Kenya and Tanzania in the 1970s, racing with a family crew in several Marion –Bermuda Ocean sailboat races in the 1980s, and traveling to Antarctica with her husband in the 1990s. First and foremost, Eleanor was devoted to family. She volunteered tirelessly in her children's school, the Shady Hill School in Cambridge, MA, serving as a tour guide, a class parent, helping with fundraising events and, notably, originating the role of the "Pocket Lady" at the school fair. She also spent many afternoons cheering on her children's sports teams. Additionally, she was thrilled at the birth of her two granddaughters. She enjoyed reading and spending time with them as long as she was able. Eleanor was known as a kind and generous person. Through philanthropy she supported a wide variety of causes, particularly those focused on music, education, and the environment. Eleanor is survived by her husband of 62 years, Judge Levin H. Campbell, former judge and Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. She leaves her three children, Eleanor S. Campbell (Darrell Swank), Levin H. Campbell, Jr., and Sarah "Holly" Campbell Ambler (David Ambler). She was a loving grandmother to her two granddaughters Eleanor "Nora" B. Ambler and Louise C. Ambler. She is also survived by her brother, George Lewis of Sherborn, four nieces and nephews, and many cousins. A Memorial Service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held at the First Church Chestnut Hill, 26 Suffolk Road (at Hammond Street), Chestnut Hill, MA at 11:00AM on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, https://alz.org or ProjectSTEP, Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115, http://projectstep.org/wp/ ProjectSTEP provides advanced training in playing and performing classical music to gifted young people from diverse ethnic and racial communities.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019