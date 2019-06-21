|
DELUCO, Eleanor L. (Mulcahy) In Watertown, formerly of Brighton, June 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Stephen & his wife Maria of CA, and the late Jackie. Dear sister of Madeline Moreira of West Bridgewater, and the late Annette, Virginia, Dorothea, Claire, Laurence and Francis. Also survived by her grandchildren Jack & Tomas DeLuco and many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, June 29th from 9-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Late member of the Brighton Allston Historical Society, Boston Public Library and was a pioneer of the original AT&T phone company. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Brighton Allston Historical Society, PO Box 35163, Brighton, MA 02135. For guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019