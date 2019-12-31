|
DUCEY, Eleanor L. Of Belmont, Dec. 31, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Roger and Esther Ducey. Predeceased by her brothers Russell, Roger, Richard and Herbert Ducey and her sister Claire L. Kenney. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Monday, Jan. 6th, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Burial will be private. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020