KOENIG, Eleanor Lamson Of Exeter, NH, died July 11, 2019, after a day of visits from family and friends. She was born in Newton, MA on October 18, 1931, to Samuel and Harriet (Brooks) Lamson. Ellie lived her early life in Wellesley Hills, MA. She graduated from Dana Hall School in 1949 and Wheaton College (Norton, MA) in 1953. Ellie and her husband of 53 years, John, raised three children in Wayland, MA, where they were active in the Trinitarian Congregational Church. Ellie was a kindergarten teacher and daycare professional until her retirement in the late 1980s. Her interests included pets, bible study, grandchildren, and spending time by the ocean. In the early 1990s, John and Ellie lived in a restored farmhouse in West Newfield, ME, but eventually they moved to York, ME, to be near the seacoast and close to their summer home in Ogunquit, ME. In York, Ellie was active in the First Parish Church, participating in a bible study group and a cancer support group. John died in 2011, shortly after a final move to Riverwoods in Exeter, NH. Ellie is survived by her sister, Nancy L. Tousey, of Wells, ME, her children, Nancy K. Grenier of Dover, NH, Jonathan H. Koenig of Wauwatosa, WI, and Susan K. Cole of Newburyport, MA, and her grandchildren, Amy, Jennifer, Sam, and Page. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to . Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., YORK, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019