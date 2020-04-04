|
|
LYNCH, Eleanor "Lee" A longtime resident of Vero Beach, FL died March 28th, 2020. Lee will now rest in peace together with her beloved late husband, William G. Lynch, Jr. Born in Belmont, Massachusetts, daughter of Dr. William G. and Eleanor M. O'Connor, Lee grew up in the Boston area where she graduated from Newton Country Day School and then Newton College of the Sacred Heart (now part of Boston College) with an undergraduate degree in Chemistry (1960). Following college, Lee worked as a Lab Research Assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital. Decades later, she achieved her Realtor license and went on to build a successful career as a real estate agent in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. February 24, 1962, marked the day Lee's life changed forever when she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Lynch of Dorchester, MA. Together, Bill and Lee raised a family and relocated from their home in Massachusetts to Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and finally to Vero Beach, Florida where they chose to retire. Lee Lynch broke the mold when it came to raising a family. As an only child herself, Lee desired to become a wife and mother to a large family. She selflessly supported and lovingly raised three children, William G. Lynch, III, Brian P. Lynch and Jeanne A. Lynch (McGinty). She went on to open her heart and her arms to three more family members as a supportive mother-in-law to Claire Lynch, Valerie Lynch and Thomas McGinty. Later in life, Lee was blessed to be a proud grandmother of seven - Elizabeth Lee Lynch, Caroline Rose Lynch, Margaret Kathryn McGinty, Sean Lynch McGinty, Maeve Victoria McGinty, Michael William Lynch, and Meaghan Elizabeth Lynch. In addition, she was a loving aunt to her extended nieces and nephews from the Elizabeth Ann (Lynch) Gleason and Thomas and Jane (Lynch) McCourt families. A seasonal and then full-time resident of Vero Beach, Lee split her time along the East Coast, getting back to Boston and Cape Cod every summer that she could! An avid golfer, Lee was a member of Trenton Country Club in New Jersey and Hawk's Nest Country Club in Florida. Lee developed and maintained so many wonderful friendships and relationships along her path. Fiercely loving and caring, she was loyal to anyone she became involved with. Her desire to contribute and serve her community, church and most importantly, her family was a gift to all that were fortunate enough to have known her. We will miss her class, her smile, her fire and her unconditional love. A beacon of light to so many, Lee Lynch will shine within our hearts forever. A private Memorial Service will be postponed to a later date due to the current healthcare crisis. Inurnment of Ashes will be with husband Bill at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Ft. Pierce, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lee may be made to the McCourt Foundation dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients and families affected by health challenges within the neurology community. [email protected] Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, VERO BEACH, Florida. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Eleanor "Lee" LYNCH
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020