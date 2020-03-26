|
|
LYONS, Eleanor (Graves) Longtime resident of Malden, on March 20, 2020, at age 88. Devoted wife of the late Walter Lyons, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Walter Lyons of Woodside, NY, Beverly Andren and her husband Ross of Lynnfield, and Jayne Hannan and her husband Richard of Malden. Cherished sister of Betty Bender and her late husband Joseph of Melrose, Lee Graves and his wife Margaret of Middleton, and the late Phyllis Snow. Loving grandmother of Kimberly, Kristine, Lindsey, Katie, and Richie. Proud great-grandmother of Kaylee, Sean, Gregg, Elle, and Christian. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, Eleanor's family will gather privately to honor her life. For online tribute or to express your condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020