|
|
COMMANE, Eleanor M. (Greene) Of Milton and South Dennis, January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Commane. Mother of Eileen Commane of Norwell, Maureen Commane and her husband Robert Lynch of Needham, Patricia Commane and her husband Thomas Fedak of Andover and Nancy Zachariades and her husband Savvas of Chatham, NJ. Grandmother of Carolyn Buckley and her husband Kyle LoConte, Elizabeth Buckley, Charles Zachariades and Eleni Zachariades. Eleanor is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Ireland. She graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Jamaica Plain and the Chandler School in Boston. She worked for over 40 years as a legal secretary at several prominent Boston law firms. She was an active member of The Belleek Society and a volunteer at Our Lady of the Cape Thrift Shop, as well as The Shattuck Shelter in Jamaica Plain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, St. Mary's Road, Milton, Monday, February 3, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday, 2-5 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135 or Retired Priests of Archdiocese of Boston, Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020