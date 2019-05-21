CURRAN, Eleanor M. (Jarvis) "Sis" Age 83, of Wilmington, passed away on May 19, 2019. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Stephen F. Curran, Jr., devoted mother of the late Mary E. (Curran) Giannotti & her husband Franklin of Wilmington, Stephen F. Curran, III & his wife May of Reading, Joan (Curran) DellaPaolera & her husband John of Andover, Charles T. Curran & his wife Carolyn of Dracut, Ellen Marie Curran of Wilmington, the late Therese M. (Curran) Whitcomb of Maynard, Patricia A. (Curran) Carter & her husband Richard of NH and Kathleen M. (Curran) DiPerri & her husband Richard of Dracut, loving grandmother of Lauren E. Giannotti, John D. DellaPaolera, III, Catherine Cunningham, Patrick Carter, Richard Carter, Christopher Carter and Kaitlyn DiPerri, cherished daughter of the late George B. Jarvis, dear sister of Ruth M. Jarvis of Reading, the late George Jarvis and Richard Jarvis. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3 - 6 p.m. Memorial donations in Eleanor's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Richard C. Heidbreder, MD Patient Comfort Fund, Winchester Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019