ELEANOR M. DOHERTY

DOHERTY, Eleanor M. Of Woburn, MA and Scarborough, ME, passed away on July 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of John Doherty of Woburn, and loving mother of Lynne Murphy and her late husband Kevin of Wilmington, Darlene Doherty of Woburn, John Doherty and his wife Janet of Scarborough, ME, and Laurel LaBonte and her husband David of Scarborough, ME, dear grandmother of Holly, Meaghan, Julie, Shannon, Myles, Kaitlin, Connor, and Dylan, also survived by her great-grandson Max. Eleanor is survived by her sister, Virginia Schwamb and her husband John of Lowell, and was predeceased by her siblings, Ralph and his wife Eleanor, Jackie and her husband Tom Mead, Richard and his wife Midge, and Donald and his surviving wife Nancy McLaughlin of Arlington. Relatives and Friends are invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Thursday, from 6-8 pm, and to her Funeral Mass Friday, at 10 a.m. in St. Barbara's Church, Woburn. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
