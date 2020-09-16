1/1
ELEANOR M. FEENEY
2020 - 2020-09-14
FEENEY, Eleanor M. Of Hyde Park, died September 14, 2020 in Andover. She was the wife of the late Gerard T. Feeney. After his death in 1974 she continued to raise her six young children while reentering the workforce, teaching, by example, a tremendous work ethic. Her resilience was next tested in 1980 when the family home was devastated by fire. She met this challenge as well, demonstrating her great strength and character. Loving mother of Gerard T. Feeney, Jr. and his wife Anne of Andover, Michael P. Feeney and his wife Beth Duggan of Maine, David Feeney and his wife Mary of Wrentham, Daniel Feeney of Norfolk, Lisa M. Raymond and her husband Carl of Raynham, and Brian W. Feeney and his wife Christine of Norton. Proud grandmother of Joseph Shea, Eric Shea, Caitlin Feeney Porter, Daniel Feeney, Meghan Feeney, David Feeney, Tyler Feeney, Abby Eleanor Raymond, Jeffrey Raymond, Brian Feeney and Jessica Feeney, and great-grandmother to Livia, Jake and Kaia. She loved to remind us each Thanksgiving that none of us would be here without her. Eleanor was raised in the Neponset section of Dorchester, adored daughter of the late William "Bill" and Catherine "Kate" Norton and sister of the late William, Edward, John "Jack" Norton and Mary "May" Howley. Eleanor loved to reflect on her childhood days at Tenean Beach and her evenings ballroom dancing at Moseley's on the Charles. Arrangements with the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON www.pushardfuneralhome.com A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott Road, Milton on Thursday at 11 AM and interment shall be at Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park. Due to COVID precautions, Visiting Hours at the funeral home are omitted, but relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Mass and interment.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
