HOLMES, Eleanor M. (Bissell) Of Millis, passed away at the Stanley Tippett House in Needham on July 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. Eleanor was the beloved wife of George Holmes, who left us in April 2019, and she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Edith (Hale) Bissell. She was the devoted mother of Janet Holmes of CT, Donald Holmes of Norfolk and his companion Deborah Legge, Cheryl O'Malley and her husband James of Medfield, and Robert Holmes and wife Deborah of Norton, and she was the doting grandmother of Jessica Carr and husband Tim, Charlene Thibodeau and husband John, Mark Holmes, Mike O'Malley, and wife Jocelyn Scheintaub, Jennifer Gabriel and husband Daniel, Kaitlyn Holmes, Casey Holmes, Nancy Holmes and Bryan Holmes. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren: Elijah, Michaela, Janelle, Elora, Jacob, Matthew, Emily, Justin, Nathaniel, and William. Private Funeral Service will be celebrated for Eleanor on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Church of Christ, Millis, followed by interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Millis. Private Visiting Hours will be the evening before, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, MEDFIELD. Face coverings will be required for both the Church and the Funeral Home, and both will be restricted to 40% capacity.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2020